Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
213 / 365
20230614-OM_061016-Edit_365
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
213
photos
10
followers
17
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th June 2023 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the water ripples effect and reflection
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close