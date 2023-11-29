Previous
20230614-OM_061016-Edit_365 by krysko
213 / 365

20230614-OM_061016-Edit_365

29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the water ripples effect and reflection
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise