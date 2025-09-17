Previous
20240716-OM_095403-Edit_365 by krysko
Photo 411

20240716-OM_095403-Edit_365

Another Entomophthora muscae victim.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Still alive in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact