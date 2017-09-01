Previous
Next
reflecting on Venice during the day by ksbauer
1 / 365

reflecting on Venice during the day

1st September 2017 1st Sep 17

ksbauer

ace
@ksbauer
Still learning to use my camera. I hope to dedicate more time so that when I really need a great shot I’m ready,...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise