16 / 365
Cardinal
This poor fellow flew into our window. He was stunned for quite a while, but fortunately was able to fly away after a bit.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
16
365
NIKON D850
22nd January 2020 4:20pm
bird
cardinal
365 Project
