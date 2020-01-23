Previous
Next
Work in Progress by kschroed
17 / 365

Work in Progress

Straightening up today and ventured into my daughter's art area. Love the things she creates.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise