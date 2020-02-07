Previous
Yellow Rose by kschroed
27 / 365

Yellow Rose

I received a miniature rose bush, so you'll probably be seeing many rose photos in the future.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
