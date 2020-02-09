Sign up
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Moonrise from the deck
View from our back deck. Just a few minutes out there though. It was COLD AND WINDY!
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
29
photos
13
followers
46
following
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Views
5
1
365
NIKON D850
9th February 2020 8:29pm
moon
GaryW
Love the mood!
February 10th, 2020
