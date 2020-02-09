Previous
Moonrise from the deck by kschroed
29 / 365

Moonrise from the deck

View from our back deck. Just a few minutes out there though. It was COLD AND WINDY!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
GaryW
Love the mood!
February 10th, 2020  
