Previous
Next
Orchid Blooms by kschroed
38 / 365

Orchid Blooms

I was gifted this white orchid last February and the blooms lasted for months. It's getting ready to bloom again. I hope these will last as long this year.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise