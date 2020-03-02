Sign up
Final Game
Our boys lost in the first round of substate tonight.17-3 record for the season so it was a tough loss for them. Editing photos and came across this one. I love the fan participation behind him.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
3
3
365
NIKON D850
2nd March 2020 9:10pm
Tags
basketball
sports
Kara
ace
Awesome action shot!
March 3rd, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice motion shot
March 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
fabulous action shot.
March 3rd, 2020
