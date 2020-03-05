Previous
Flowers and textures by kschroed
41 / 365

Flowers and textures

Digging through files looking for art to donate for a silent auction. Haven't been able to get out and shoot for a few days. Hopefully this weekend!
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
