Boss
We have an old water pump on our property and I’ve always loved the colors and textures, but have never focused on the logo before.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
Tags
texture
,
rustic
GaryW
Neat logo. I agree the color and texture are really cool.
March 7th, 2020
