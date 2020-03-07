Previous
Jump Ball by kschroed
43 / 365

Jump Ball

We got the jump ball to start the game, but fell short. Season ended as substate runner up with a 20-1 record. Sad to see the season end for them!
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
Diana ace
such a magnificent action shot!
March 8th, 2020  
