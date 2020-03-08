Sign up
44 / 365
Preparation
My son waiting for the planter to fold up after we installed boxes, greased and got everything ready for planting in about a month. Busy working the past few days and away from the computer, so catching up now.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
3
365
NIKON D850
8th March 2020 5:16pm
Tags
planter
,
agriculutre
