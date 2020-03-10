Previous
Sunset in Kansas by kschroed
45 / 365

Sunset in Kansas

Busy all day yesterday at the farm in Nebraska. Back home today and took a walk. Beautiful sky!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
