Looking for frogs

Finally made it out to take photos with my daughter yesterday. Crazy times and we're all trying to figure out the next steps. No in-school learning for the rest of the year. Online is supposed to start March 30, so we're experimenting with other learning opportunities in the meantime. It's been cloudy and rainy, so we haven't spent much time outside lately. We both took our cameras yesterday. She found many tiny frogs on our walk along the creek and got some great shots. She tried to catch them when they hopped away. More rain and cold weather headed this way. Be safe everyone!