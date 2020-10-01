Previous
Next
Football for friends by kschroed
54 / 365

Football for friends

I can’t believe I forgot about 365. Had an illness and family issues and quit posting and then just forgot about it. Had an email reminder about it today so here’s one from tonight.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Karen

@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Welcome back with this great action shot. Hope we will be seeing more of you now :-)
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise