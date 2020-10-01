Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Football for friends
I can’t believe I forgot about 365. Had an illness and family issues and quit posting and then just forgot about it. Had an email reminder about it today so here’s one from tonight.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
@kschroed
I shoot a lot of high school sports (action and portraits) and take a variety of portraits (family, newborn, senior...). For fun I love floral...
54
photos
12
followers
46
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st October 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
sports
Diana
ace
Welcome back with this great action shot. Hope we will be seeing more of you now :-)
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close