Day 14 by kshervon
14 / 365

Day 14

Really tough day, fell and cracked my skull. I might have lost all my non-existent brain cells. It's only day 14 and honestly 365 seems so far away... :(
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Kase Charlery

@kshervon
3% complete

