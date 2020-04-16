Previous
Common Yarrow by ksphoto2019
17 / 365

Common Yarrow

Another example of Spring flowers to be seen locally . North Texas Palo Pinto County. Day 17
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
4% complete

