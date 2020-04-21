Previous
Palo Pinto County Texas Sunset 042120 by ksphoto2019
22 / 365

Palo Pinto County Texas Sunset 042120

Storm moving into a beautiful Texas Sunset.

Day 22
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
