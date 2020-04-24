Previous
Too Early for this Posing Stuff
25 / 365

Too Early for this Posing Stuff

These guys stopped just long enough to see they didn't want to do anything else with me.. always fun with these two. Day 25
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
Kaylynn
Lovely
April 25th, 2020  
