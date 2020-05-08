Previous
Next
Calling it a Night by ksphoto2019
39 / 365

Calling it a Night

Day 39, lost track of time and got this through the windshield of my truck
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise