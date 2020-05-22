Previous
Next
Lightning Over the Brazos by ksphoto2019
53 / 365

Lightning Over the Brazos

Day 53 Early morning Storm Chasing
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
Wow that’s n amazing shot- are you from Texas?
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise