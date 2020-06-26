Previous
Things That Bring Smiles by ksphoto2019
Things That Bring Smiles

Day 88, This little spot is on our property where I feed the horses every day. Always brings smiles when i see how beautiful they are.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
