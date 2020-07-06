Previous
Count Your Blessings Every Day by ksphoto2019
97 / 365

Count Your Blessings Every Day

Day 97.... I went to work this morning and stepped out of my truck to this view, Little did I know that two of my former work brothers would not see the end of this day.... Rest In Peace Brothers ......
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Karl Schubert

