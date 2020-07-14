Previous
Next
The Baker Original Tile Work by ksphoto2019
105 / 365

The Baker Original Tile Work

Day 105, Did a small tour of the Historic Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells today after voting. This is some original tile work in the hallway leading out of the Main Ballroom, Just imagining all of the people who walked this path .....
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Karl Schubert

ace
@ksphoto2019
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise