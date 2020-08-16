Sign up
138 / 365
Fire Break TEXAS 254
Day 138, Fire Fighters working hard to keep this fire from starting up again... Thoughts and Prayers for their safety.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Karl Schubert
ace
@ksphoto2019
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
