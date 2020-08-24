Previous
Moon View by ksphoto2019
146 / 365

Moon View

Day 146, missed the sunset, but the moon was nice, one day I will own a better lens to capture the moon
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Karl Schubert

@ksphoto2019
40% complete

Photo Details

