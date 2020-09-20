Sign up
Previous
Next
173 / 365
CC Post Office Sunset
The original Copperas Cove Texas Post Office building at sunset.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
1
0
Karl Schubert
ace
@ksphoto2019
178
photos
18
followers
5
following
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
20th September 2020 7:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Margo
ace
unusual to have a post office in the middle of nowhere!! Nice capture
October 14th, 2020
