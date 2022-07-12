Sign up
203 / 365
Palo Pinto Hill Top Texas Flag
Beautiful Texas Flag flying high above a Palo Pinto County Texas Hill Top.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Karl Schubert
@ksphoto2019
1
365
NIKON Z 50
12th July 2022 6:02pm
flag
,
texas
,
landscape
,
palopintocounty
