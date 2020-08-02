Previous
Watermelon Leaves (Caladium Plant) by ksyvarth
2 / 365

Watermelon Leaves (Caladium Plant)

The Caladium plant always makes a photogenic subject. Spent some time walking around the neighborhood this morning before the rest of the world wakes up and came across a flourishing Caladium!
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Kristina

@ksyvarth
