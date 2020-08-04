Sign up
4 / 365
Isaias Over Liberty Place
We had some violent storms today from storm Isaias making landfall. I took a break from work to take a few photos as it passed through
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Kristina
ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
4th August 2020 10:52am
