South Street Sun by ksyvarth
10 / 365

South Street Sun

One of the best spots in the city for a solid skyline photo. I expect I'll be spending a lot of time photographing this view!
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Kristina

ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
