Previous
Next
Abstract bouquet by ksyvarth
13 / 365

Abstract bouquet

Adding in another abstract for August! Sometimes getting a good out of focus shot can be as difficult as getting one that is in focus.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Kristina

ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise