Before Midnight by ksyvarth
26 / 365

Before Midnight

Playing around with some New Year's themed still life concepts. My husband bought this old clock face and I just love the way it looks in photos.
I am working on understanding light and using available light, especially in indoor settings.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Kristina

Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 2nd, 2021  
Brigette ace
very nice imagery for the New Year
January 2nd, 2021  
