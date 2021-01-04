Previous
Orson Bear by ksyvarth
28 / 365

Orson Bear

Playing a little with my new flash. Trying to figure it out a bit to be honest. I had some issues with getting the speedlight on my Sony A7ii to sync and recycle. Still learning...
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Kristina

ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia
9% complete

