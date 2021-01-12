Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
36 / 365
What now
I typically don't get too involved in politics, but these days in the States it seems nearly impossible to not be. Recent events have left me asking...what now?
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kristina
ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
46
photos
26
followers
61
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
12th January 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
framed
,
52wc-2021-w2
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close