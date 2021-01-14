Previous
Self Portrait I by ksyvarth
38 / 365

Self Portrait I

I'm not super comfortable with self portraits so I've decided that I'll take one a month and post it here. Starting off easy with an out of focus shot
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Kristina

@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
GaryW
Nice "out of focus" self portrait. A smile would have made it better.
:- )
January 16th, 2021  
