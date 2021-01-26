Previous
Pandemic Reading by ksyvarth
50 / 365

Pandemic Reading

Spending time indoors during the winter of the pandemic allows for so much reading time!
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Kristina

ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
Issi Bannerman ace
I loved A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Nice selection of books!
January 30th, 2021  
Kristina ace
@jamibann I just finished reading it today! Such a great book and probably one I'll return to in the future.
January 30th, 2021  
