The Everyday: Home Office by ksyvarth
52 / 365

The Everyday: Home Office

I work from my kitchen counter right now. This is my typical work set up that I breakdown at the end of each day so we have space to eat dinner.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Kristina

@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
