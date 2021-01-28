Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
The Everyday: Home Office
I work from my kitchen counter right now. This is my typical work set up that I breakdown at the end of each day so we have space to eat dinner.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Kristina
ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
62
photos
26
followers
62
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
28th January 2021 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
