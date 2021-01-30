Previous
Next
Two Sides to the Story by ksyvarth
53 / 365

Two Sides to the Story

Apple photo for the mundane challenge
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Kristina

ace
@ksyvarth
Hi I'm Kristina and this is my humble attempt at a 365 project. I live in Philadelphia and I often struggle to get out of...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
January 30th, 2021  
Kristina ace
@jamibann Thank you! This was a fun challenge!
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise