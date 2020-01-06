Previous
Lucy Jan 6 2020 by kt8ird
Photo 724

Lucy Jan 6 2020

This is little Lucy, we inherited her a year ago She is 6 and so sweet. I will be working on more portraits with Lucy with my point and shoot. It will be fun to see if I can get any better this year. :)
Kate

