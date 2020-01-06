Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 724
Lucy Jan 6 2020
This is little Lucy, we inherited her a year ago She is 6 and so sweet. I will be working on more portraits with Lucy with my point and shoot. It will be fun to see if I can get any better this year. :)
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird water, amateur chef, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500. Looking...
765
photos
51
followers
90
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
6th January 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-composition
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close