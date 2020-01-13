Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 731
Ghost Orbs
Ghost orbs floating through my living room!
Little bit of a challenge using my p&s. I need to figure out how to change the cap on the Auto ISO, it seems to be set at 2000.
I'll be using the same object this workweek - part of a book I'm reading "Photography and the Art of Seeing" by Freeman Patterson.
http://www.freemanpatterson.com/book2.htm
Hoping to up my creativity this year.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
772
photos
54
followers
95
following
200% complete
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
