Ghost orbs floating through my living room!Little bit of a challenge using my p&s. I need to figure out how to change the cap on the Auto ISO, it seems to be set at 2000.I'll be using the same object this workweek - part of a book I'm reading "Photography and the Art of Seeing" by Freeman Patterson. http://www.freemanpatterson.com/book2.htm Hoping to up my creativity this year.