Previous
Next
Ghost Orbs by kt8ird
Photo 731

Ghost Orbs

Ghost orbs floating through my living room!

Little bit of a challenge using my p&s. I need to figure out how to change the cap on the Auto ISO, it seems to be set at 2000.

I'll be using the same object this workweek - part of a book I'm reading "Photography and the Art of Seeing" by Freeman Patterson. http://www.freemanpatterson.com/book2.htm

Hoping to up my creativity this year.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise