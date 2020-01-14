Sign up
Photo 732
Same Object Day 2
More experimenting with the Freeman book. To see things differently, including when “I can’t” take photos because of other activities.
Today I put it in the car, which is not conducive to knickknacks. Molly knocked this off. Processed (using my iPhone as the camera), camera+2, portrait painter, and word swag apps.
At a basketball game. Molly did great tonight 9 points countless rebounds ❤️
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
773
photos
55
followers
95
following
200% complete
