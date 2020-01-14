Same Object Day 2

More experimenting with the Freeman book. To see things differently, including when “I can’t” take photos because of other activities.



Today I put it in the car, which is not conducive to knickknacks. Molly knocked this off. Processed (using my iPhone as the camera), camera+2, portrait painter, and word swag apps.



At a basketball game. Molly did great tonight 9 points countless rebounds ❤️

