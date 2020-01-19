Previous
Next
This is a Tough One by kt8ird
Photo 737

This is a Tough One

It's hard to let go of the future and the past and enjoy the moments as they come!

Playing with my new camera and text function in photoshop.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise