Photo 740
Just Sitting for My Portrait
This is Lucy's going to the dog park outfit. It's getting a little worse for the wear so I thought I'd snap a photo before it's too muddy.
Pushing my ISO on this one. I'm happy with the result with minimal grain.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd January 2020 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonder pet portrait!
January 23rd, 2020
