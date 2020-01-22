Previous
Just Sitting for My Portrait by kt8ird
Photo 740

Just Sitting for My Portrait

This is Lucy's going to the dog park outfit. It's getting a little worse for the wear so I thought I'd snap a photo before it's too muddy.

Pushing my ISO on this one. I'm happy with the result with minimal grain.

22nd January 2020

Kate

@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wonder pet portrait!
January 23rd, 2020  
