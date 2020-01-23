Previous
My Grown Up Sydney by kt8ird
Photo 741

My Grown Up Sydney

Sydney circa 2014 https://365project.org/kt8ird/365/2014-08-23

This is my oldest - she ran a successful fundraising and hygiene product collecting campaign in the fall to support 5 local charities - supporting women by providing essential toiletries that are not covered by financial aid in the US.

She is filing the paperwork to start an official nonprofit. Today she stopped by to talk to the President of the company I work at to get advice on enhancing her resume for college purposes(he is also a professor at our School of Business).

So, of course, I had to get her portrait to commemorate her accomplishments and use it to brag to my 365 friends. :) I'm so glad I had my handy compact camera handy (point and shoot!). I do wish I had turned down the ISO a bit but still getting used to changing the settings.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow how exciting!
She’s all grown up now!
January 25th, 2020  
