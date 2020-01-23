My Grown Up Sydney

This is my oldest - she ran a successful fundraising and hygiene product collecting campaign in the fall to support 5 local charities - supporting women by providing essential toiletries that are not covered by financial aid in the US.
She is filing the paperwork to start an official nonprofit. Today she stopped by to talk to the President of the company I work at to get advice on enhancing her resume for college purposes(he is also a professor at our School of Business).
So, of course, I had to get her portrait to commemorate her accomplishments and use it to brag to my 365 friends. :) I'm so glad I had my handy compact camera handy (point and shoot!). I do wish I had turned down the ISO a bit but still getting used to changing the settings.
She’s all grown up now!