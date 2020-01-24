Starting Lineup #14

One of Miss Molly slapping hands with her teammates as they are announcing the starting lineup. At 5'9" and with no fear, she makes an intimidating 7th grade Center.



This was a great gym to practice with my compact camera. Pushed the ISO as high as I could with the movement tracking on. This middle school gym has nice lights in it (as opposed to our little Catholic school cafa-gyma-torium).



We will be heading to the ymca today to play for a bit. I think I may have some time to get my big camera and equipment out. I've got these girls and their boys team's photos to take and then a huge tournament for the Hawks at Assembly Hall. One of my favorite events each year.



Oh, and Senior night is this week for the high school team. It will be a lot of basketball photo processing, I'm thinking about shooting in jpeg this time around. Wish us luck!