Previous
Next
Finally Done with this Baby by kt8ird
Photo 751

Finally Done with this Baby

How do I get roped into these things?!?

Photos of the kids are mine and a few, but not all of the others. Hope you are all well!
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That was quite a job! Well done, Kate. Know that you must feel real good about how this looks. Good luck to the Hawks Sunday.
February 4th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
A lot work there and a good result.
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise