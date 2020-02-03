Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 751
Finally Done with this Baby
How do I get roped into these things?!?
Photos of the kids are mine and a few, but not all of the others. Hope you are all well!
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
792
photos
57
followers
100
following
205% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Milanie
ace
That was quite a job! Well done, Kate. Know that you must feel real good about how this looks. Good luck to the Hawks Sunday.
February 4th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
A lot work there and a good result.
February 4th, 2020
