Previous
Next
One Greenie Macro Fun by kt8ird
Photo 752

One Greenie Macro Fun

Playing with B&W with this macro to see how the different shades turn out. I was happy with the shapes, too. We had a group get together with different items this weekend to shoot macro.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise