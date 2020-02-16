Previous
Superstar 14-6 by kt8ird
Photo 764

Superstar 14-6

Here is Miss Molly

Here is what 40+ hours of volunteer work for the school's tournament looks like. Another year down!

https://www.catherinemelvinphotography.com/St-Charles/n-hnSGtb/2020-Hawks-in-the-Hall
Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Milanie ace
I found your link fascinating. How are there enough hours in the day for all you do? You're going to miss basketball season!
February 16th, 2020  
